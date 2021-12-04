Photos: Hometown Christmas parade lights up downtown Cleveland

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Cleveland High School's Royal Braves Marching Band plays Christmas music for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • Cleveland City Councilman James Franklin and husband, Michael Duren, placed a large duck on top of their convertible for the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • The Cleveland Lions Club participated in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller waves to spectators at the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday.
  • Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness holds her twins on her float in the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • An antique fire truck owned by Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and wife and Liberty County DA Jennifer Bergman Harkness participated in the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness had a high seat for the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4. Harkness rode atop the antique fire truck that he and his wife own.
  • Courtney Bailes, wife of State Rep. Ernest Bailes, is chauffeured by the couple’s son at the Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Cleveland.
  • Cleveland City Manager Bobby Pennington rides on the City of Cleveland’s float for Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • Bruce Martin gives a lift to Jim Carson and Wanda Campbell with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
  • Cleveland High School’s Royal Braves Marching Band plays Christmas music for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.