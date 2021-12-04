Photos: Hometown Christmas parade lights up downtown Cleveland By Bluebonnet News - December 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Cleveland High School's Royal Braves Marching Band plays Christmas music for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4. Cleveland City Councilman James Franklin and husband, Michael Duren, placed a large duck on top of their convertible for the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Cleveland Lions Club participated in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller waves to spectators at the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness holds her twins on her float in the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4. An antique fire truck owned by Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and wife and Liberty County DA Jennifer Bergman Harkness participated in the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4. Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness had a high seat for the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 4. Harkness rode atop the antique fire truck that he and his wife own. Courtney Bailes, wife of State Rep. Ernest Bailes, is chauffeured by the couple’s son at the Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Cleveland. Cleveland City Manager Bobby Pennington rides on the City of Cleveland’s float for Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4. Bruce Martin gives a lift to Jim Carson and Wanda Campbell with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4. Cleveland High School’s Royal Braves Marching Band plays Christmas music for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...