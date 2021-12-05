Dayton PD: Man hit by train expected to survive

A man was grazed by an Amtrak train Saturday night during the Christmas parade in Dayton.

According to Lt. Shane Burleigh, the man was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at N. Winfree when the incident occurred.

“He made to the other side of the track and the train flew by behind him and hit his shoulder. He fell down. He didn’t go flying,” Burleigh said.

EMS responded quickly and got him onto a LifeFlight helicopter, he added.

“The man was awake and talking to people today,” Burleigh said on Sunday.

Burleigh said alcohol may have been a factor.

Union Pacific is taking over the investigation.

