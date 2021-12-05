Dayton PD: Man hit by train expected to survive

A man was grazed by an Amtrak train Saturday night during the Christmas parade in Dayton.
According to Lt. Shane Burleigh, the man was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at N. Winfree when the incident occurred.
“He made to the other side of the track and the train flew by behind him and hit his shoulder. He fell down. He didn’t go flying,” Burleigh said.
EMS responded quickly and got him onto a LifeFlight helicopter, he added.
“The man was awake and talking to people today,” Burleigh said on Sunday.
Burleigh said alcohol may have been a factor.
Union Pacific is taking over the investigation.
It’s not the man’s fault for drinking but those who thought it was a good idea to have the parade near the railroads. I was participating in that parade and we were moments from crossing the railroad before a civilian told the officer to not let us pass bc the train was about to cross. City of Dayton wanted to show off their Market Plaza so badly but put us all at risk. Praying that the man leaves the hospital safe and sound🙏
Can you provide more details? The parade route did not cross the tracks….
Good news that may keep Wayne from coming here from lack of a investigation.
Union Pacific will at least investigate
kind of makes you wonder if the city contacted the railroad company to confirm train crossings during the time of the parade? I would think that the train company would want to know that there’s a parade crossing the railroad!