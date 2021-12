Yvonne Jeanne Hughes, age 67, of New Waverly, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born May 18, 1954, in Bosier City, Louisiana to parents Richard L. and Clare Mae Browning who preceded her in death.



Survivors include her husband, John Hughes; brother, Terry Browning; and sister, Susan Gail Browning.

