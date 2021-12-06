Patti Lynn Grable, age 68, of Houston, Texas, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born June 13, 1953, in Houston, Texas to parents Jackie and Christine Meyers. She is preceded in death by her mother, Christine Meyers.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert Grable; father, Jackie Meyers; children, Angel Marta and Eric, Amanda Anderson, Jennifer Perry and Simon; brother, David Meyers and Angie; sister, Carol Thacker and David; grandchildren, Darius Marta, Eric Marta, Logan Marta, Simon Perry, Sam Perry, Andrew Perry, and Whitney Perry; great-grandchildren, Elana Marta and Elise Marta; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

