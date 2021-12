The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2021:

Meza, Ricardo Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Robert Verlin – Hold for Orange County-Theft

Satterwhite, Wesley Adam – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Diongsus – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hartsell, Michael Kaedon – Criminal Mischief

