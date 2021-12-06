Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2021:

Crow, CJ Earl – Driving While Intoxicated

Lowery, Spencer – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana

Rose, Virginia Mae – Hold for Jefferson County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (no mugshot)

Garcia, Fabian – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding and Tampering With Government Record

Garcia-Guzman, Amado – Criminal Trespass

Lagunas, Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Hines, Brandon Cardel Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service

Triplett, Tyrell Lamar-Leroy – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

