Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2021:
- Crow, CJ Earl – Driving While Intoxicated
- Lowery, Spencer – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana
- Rose, Virginia Mae – Hold for Jefferson County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (no mugshot)
- Garcia, Fabian – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding and Tampering With Government Record
- Garcia-Guzman, Amado – Criminal Trespass
- Lagunas, Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Hines, Brandon Cardel Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Service
- Triplett, Tyrell Lamar-Leroy – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)