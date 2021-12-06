Hull Drive-In burglarized, suspects captured on cameras

In the late evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, two white males and one white female burglarized the Hull Drive-In business located at 2304 FM 770 North in Liberty County, making off with an undetermined amount of stolen property including a business sign valued at approximately $1,500.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Lead Investigator Daniel McMullan, security camera’s recorded these three suspects driving an older model white Ford single cab pick-up truck with longhorns as a hood ornament.

While parked at this location and in full view of the security camera, the blonde-haired female suspect, dressed in a black tank top shirt, white skirt and cowboy boots, and a white male with dark hair, dressed in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, pretended to be having vehicle problems while the third suspect, described as a blonde-haired white male, wearing a baseball cap, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and boots, circled the building.

The suspects made forced entry into the store and carried out stolen items. Shortly afterward, the same suspect went next door and snatched a Crunchy Chicken sign and placed it in the suspect’s pick-up truck. All three suspects then fled the scene.

According to Investigator McMullan, due to the fact there are three suspects involved in this burglary and theft case, they will be charged with the felony offense of Engaging in Organized Crime.

McMullan further requests that if anyone knows the identity of any of these suspects to contact him at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and provide a “tip” leading to their arrest.

The identity of all callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and the tipster may receive a cash reward for information leading to that arrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

