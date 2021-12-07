Barbara Evelyn Dominy Powell (age 92), with family by her side, went peacefully to meet her Lord & Savior on December 3, 2021. Barbara was a longtime resident of Tarkington, and graduated from Tarkington High School. She was a member of Rural Shade Baptist Church for many years. While a resident of Conroe since her home flooded during Harvey her heart was always on Tarkington with her family and many friends.

Barbara was born on February 19, 1929 in New Willard Texas to loving parents Clyde Barron Dominy and Lillian Lee Hill Dominy, both preceding her in death. Barbara met and married her sweet husband Billy E. Powell in 1981 and shared 32 wonderful years before he also preceded her in death.

Barbara enjoyed a large family throughout her life with 6 brothers and one sister, very special aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, and lots of close cousins. She is preceded in death by brothers; Johnnie Bob, Donnie Ray, James Gerald, Wayne, and Clyde Lee Dominy. She is also preceded in death by a beloved step-daughter Beverly Hargrave and step-grandson, Steven Kilgore.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Syliva Ann Tilton Thompson & husband Cecil of Cherryville, MO, Sharon Kay Tilton Muro & husband Philip Kingwood, TX, and Pamela Sue Tilton McRae & husband James (Tootie) Dayton, TX, step-daughters, Linda Kilgore of Crosby, TX, and Judy Stetson and husband Buddy of Huffman, TX.

Barbara has 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 11 step great grandchildren.

Barbara loved all of her family and enjoyed many reunions and family gathering with them. We will all miss her terribly.

Barbara was loved deeply by her surviving sister, Sandra Dominy Lubs and husband Don of Conroe, TX and brother, Thomas Melvin Dominy and wife Jean of Madisonville, TX.

Barbara held dear a close friendship with Ms. Elsie Hansbro, Thelma Nelson and Odie Kukendahl.

Barbara loved to travel and enjoyed her many adventures all over the world including a trip to The Holy Land. In her working life, in those younger days, she was a beautician, accountant and a business owner.

Pallbearers: Mac Blocker, Anthony Muro, James McRae, Zane McRae, Jed Dominy & Jerry Dominy. Honorary Pallbearer: Cooper McRae.

A celebration of Barbara Powell’s life will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, TX on December 8, 2021, with viewing at 9:00 a.m. and services starting at 10:00 a.m. followed with interment at Ryan Cemetery Tarkington.

Family and friends are welcomed to fellowship with the family after graveside service at Crossway Community Fellowship Church located at 805 County Road 331, Cleveland, TX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

