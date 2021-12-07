Theresa Anna Cellucci Miller, of Anahuac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. In her 96 years, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Quay Miller; parents Frank and Theresa Cellucci; sister Mary Petta; brothers Frank, Joe, Phillip and Nicholas Cellucci; son Tony Miller; and great-grandson Cooper Miller. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Kolb and husband George, son John Miller and wife Lisa, daughter Theresa Chapman; daughter-in-law Karen Miller; siblings John Cellucci and Gloria Martino; as well as her seven grandchildren, Gloria Solomon, Bobby Kolb, Stephanie Miller, Clayton Miller, Nicholas Miller, Tess Miller, and Kyle Miller. Theresa was also blessed with many special nieces and nephews; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Theresa was born on September 6, 1925, in Philadelphia to Frank Paul Cellucci and Theresa Fermani Cellucci. She loved being one of eight children in a large Italian family, and often shared stories about her childhood growing up in Philly with her siblings. Theresa was married to her loving husband Quay (Buck) Miller for 65 years. Being a devoted wife and mother was paramount in her life, but she also attended business school, made and sold homemade pizzas, taught yoga classes, and was a lay representative for the Houston Area Library System for over 25 years. She was honored by the Commissioner’s Court for her service to the library. Theresa was also a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac, for 58 years, where she sang in the choir.

A tiny Italian spitfire, Theresa’s free spirit, passionate heart, and eccentric personality encouraged everyone in her presence to be unapologetically themselves. She was highly opinionated, yet quite open-minded, and prided herself on learning new things. Theresa took immense interest in learning about other cultures, religions, and places in the world, and she loved opera, classical music, plays, and art. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, singing and dancing, walking at the park or on the beach, playing games, and bird watching. Theresa thrived on spending time with her family and friends, and had a very active social life into her 90’s. She regularly attended a Wednesday evening Bible study, a Thursday game night and potluck with friends, and a ladies Saturday brunch bunch. Theresa remained young at heart until the end, always lighting up the room with her contagious laughter and her big, beautiful smile. Her stature was small, but her presence was larger than life!

The family wishes to thank Norma Del Castillo and her caregivers at Village Green for their exceptional care and loving support, as well as Adrianna Castillo and Susan Menfaro who also provided compassionate care at Arbor Terrace. In addition, the family extends heartfelt appreciation to special friends Pauline Brown and Steve White.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Nick Miller, Kyle Miller, Clayton Miller, JR Humphries, Kellen Solomon, and Kye Solomon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Kolb, John Lansville, Buddy Solomon, and Steve White.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac, with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10am, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main Street, in Anahuac, with Fr. Phillip Tran as Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston.

