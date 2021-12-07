Candidates for public office get free announcement of their campaign on Bluebonnet News

Are you a candidate for public office? If so, Bluebonnet News is offering a free announcement of your candidacy.

The announcement will reach Bluebonnet News’ broad audience of 28,000 Facebook followers and be part of the roughly 650,000 monthly page views on https://bluebonnetnews.com/.

In order to receive the free announcement, it must be received no later than Feb. 28, 2023. Announcements should be emailed to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

Announcements should be in a Microsoft Word file or pasted as text into an email. Please do not send PDFs or flyers. Content should be limited to 500 words and written as a press release, not a statement from the candidate.

A high-resolution photo must be included.

Submissions will be posted in the order in which they are received and will be part of Bluebonnet News’ Election 2023 coverage.

Candidates are encouraged to share the link from Bluebonnet News on their own websites and Facebook pages.

Candidates who are interested in advertising their campaigns should address their questions to Publisher Vanesa Brashier at editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

