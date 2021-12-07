Floyd hired as new Dayton city manager

The City of Dayton is pleased to announced that the Dayton City Council has voted to hire Steve Floyd to serve as Dayton’s new city manager. The decision was made on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at a special-called city council meeting.

Floyd’s official start date is Jan. 4, 2022. He was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process.

Floyd has more than 34 years of combined municipal government experience. For the past four years, he has served as the director of public works for the City of Mont Belvieu, and he previously served as the assistant city manager for the City of Lufkin.

Steve Floyd (center) is welcomed by the Dayton City Council and interim City Manager David Willard after a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Floyd’s first day as the new city manager is Jan. 4, 2022. Pictured left to right are Interim City Manager David Willard, Councilwoman Sherial Lawson, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, City Manager Steve Floyd, Councilman Alvin Burress and Councilman Andy Conner. Not pictured are Councilmen Donald McDaniel and John Headrick.

Throughout his career, Floyd has been involved in many areas of municipal government, including public works, finance, economic development and emergency management. His primary focus, however, has been on infrastructure and staying ahead of growth.

He has had the opportunity to participate in many Capital Improvement Projects, including road construction, water and sewer infrastructure, and new facilities during his career.

Floyd is licensed by TCEQ in Water, Wastewater and Solid Waste. He is a certified public manager and an alumnus of the Public Executive Institute from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. He has numerous hours of municipal management training ranging from water and sewer utilities to emergency management. He has a well-rounded background that comes from being involved in many different city departments.

Floyd is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting for most anything and spending time at his fish camp on the Bolivar Peninsula. You might also find him in his shop working on one of his old hot rods.

Floyd and his wife of 33 years, Cecilia, have three grown children – son Drake and twin daughters, Natalie and Whitney. His daughters are both recent graduates of Texas A&M University.

The Floyds are excited about the opportunity to be in Dayton and the feeling of community that comes from a small town. He understands that growth in Dayton will be a challenge, but also is excited about the opportunity to be a part of it.

“The City of Dayton is looking forward to working with Steve and is excited about what this new year will bring,” a statement from the City reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

