The Country Christmas parade, an annual lighted parade in downtown Liberty, took place on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The parade drew dozens of entries, including beautiful floats, walking entries and classic cars, and brought together hundreds of people excited to experience the joy of Christmas.

After the parade, citizens gathered on the grounds of Liberty City Hall for the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

Here are photos from this year’s Country Christmas parade:

































































































































































Share this: Twitter

Facebook