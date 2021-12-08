Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2021:

Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Davis, Rachel Ann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication

Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention

Waugh, Taylor – Evading Arrest or Detention

Ewell, Jason Starr – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Martinez, Filiberto – Possession of Marijuana

Miller, Michael Lewis – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Davis, Rachel Ann

Ewell, Jason Starr

Herndon, Collin Wade

Martinez, Filiberto

Miller, Michael Lewis

Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn

Waugh, Taylor

Wickliff, Blake Mims

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

