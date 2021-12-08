Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2021:

  • Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Davis, Rachel Ann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication
  • Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Waugh, Taylor – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Ewell, Jason Starr – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Martinez, Filiberto – Possession of Marijuana
  • Miller, Michael Lewis – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Davis, Rachel Ann
  • Ewell, Jason Starr
  • Herndon, Collin Wade
  • Martinez, Filiberto
  • Miller, Michael Lewis
  • Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn
  • Waugh, Taylor
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.