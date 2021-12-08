Cleveland HS band members lauded for performance at Region IX competition By Bluebonnet News - December 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Because of their audition placements, these students will advance to the Area Auditions with the chance of making the TMEA 5A All-State Band. These students left to right are Erik Martinez, Erubiel Arredondo, Hayden Sereno, Adamaris Mota and Josuelyn Roman. Seven Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band members earned District patches at a Region IX 5A All-Region Band competition on Dec. 3. They are left to right: Fabian Torres, Sara Helmick, Hector Guzman, Ailyn Lozano, Gabrial Villalpando, Macie Imel and Charles Merritt. The following Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band members made the Region IX 5A Band. They will perform Saturday, Dec. 11, at Montgomery High School. These students left to right are: Merari Pichardo, Josuelyn Roman, Ashley Spates, Adamaris Mota, Hayden Sereno (Back Row Left to Right): Cristian Ayala, Erubiel Arredondo, Francisco Medrano, Erik Martinez, Caroline Green and Ivan Reynosa. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...