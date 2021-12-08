Skye Danielle Pence, age 35, passed from this life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Lubbock Texas. She was born on Thursday, September 4, 1986 in Odessa Texas to Lanita Wilder and Calvin Pence.

Skye was a wonderful, happy and outgoing homemaker, who really loved taking care of her family and making a home for them. Her children were the light of her life. Skye never had a bad word to say, she was a Christian woman and shared her light with her friends and family on Tik-Tok. She had a peaceful soul that made her even more special. Skye will be dearly missed by all who love her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; Calvin Pence (Dana) of Dayton Texas, and Lanita Wilder of Odessa Texas, Shelly Herring, of Dayton Texas, grandmother; Fanita Minica, fiancé; Andrew Shelby of Odessa Texas, , sons; James Comalander of Dayton Texas, Hayden Comalander of Dayton Texas, Wyot Shelby of Odessa Texas, daughters; Kyliegh Anne Comalander of Dayton Texas, Brettny Ann Shelby, of Jersey Arkansas, Morgan Rae Shelby of Jersey Arkansas, , brothers; Billy Herring of Baytown Texas, Kody Herring of Baytown Texas, Christopher Diberardino of Dayton Texas, sisters; Samantha Pence (Cassandra DeLeon) of Baytown Texas, Hailey Pence of Dayton Texas, Sydney Herring of Dayton Texas, and Shelby Herring of Dayton Texas. Granddaughter; Sawyer Hade Withers, of Jersey Arkansas.

Skye is preceded in death by her grandparents; Michael Slaughter, Bob and Lynda Caywood, and nephew; Conner Pence

Public visitation is scheduled for to start at 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Thursday, December 16, 2021, family will received visitors on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa Texas. Funeral Service is 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Acres West Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made at acreswestfuneral.com.

