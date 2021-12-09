Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 7, 2021

By
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 7, 2021:

  • Martinez, Filiberto – Possession of Marijuana
  • Limbrick, Tommie Ray – Improper Contact With Victim While Confined
  • Fregia, Robert Edward – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Illegal Dumping, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding
  • Williams, Tyrell Taysha – Bail Jumping, Hold for Hillsboro PD – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Hillsboro PD – Bail Jumping
  • Hebert, William Albert – Theft of Property
  • Acuff, Donald James – Terroristic Threat/Family Violence and Fleeing from a Police Officer
