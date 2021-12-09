Lillie Ann Marcontell, 69, of Dayton passed away on December 7, 2021. Lillie was born January 20, 1952, in Liberty, Texas to Henry Tanton and Gladys Rockman Tanton.

Lillie was a lifelong resident of Liberty County. She loved her family and enjoyed being with them. She enjoyed traveling and camping.

Mrs. Marcontell was preceded in death by her parents, her companion, David Drake, her brothers, Cooter Tanton, Bobby Joe Tanton, Henry Don Tanton and Jesse Tanton, and her sister Julie Tanton. Lillie leaves behind to cherish her memory are her children, Ronnie Marcontell and wife Kristie and Jason Marcontell and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Brittanie Marcontell, Elanie Rosser and husband Ryan, Derek Marcontell, Blaine Marcontell, and Jordan Marcontell; great-grandchildren, Layken, Landon, Ian, and Ella; brother, Bill Tanton; sister, Velie Whitmire, Betty Jo Cotton, Becky Laird and husband Robert; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

