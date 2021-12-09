Elsie Onita Hansbro, age 99, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born April 1, 1922, in Oakhurst, Texas to parents Jesse and Nona Watson who preceded her in death along with her husband, Hubert Hansbro; son, Charles Hansbro; and granddaughter, Jennifer Tanner.

Survivors include her daughters, Eileen Wall, Patricia Camerieri, and Shirley Richardson; sons, Harold Hansbro and Jerry Hansbro; brothers, Arthur Watson and J.W. Watson; grandchildren, Julie Fly, Richard Woods, Jerry Hansbro, Max Wall, Matthew Hansbro, Cody Williams, Wade Tanner, and Rachel Hansbro; twenty-three great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

