Archie Dale Remmers, 73, of Dayton passed away December 7, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. Archie was born August 13, 1948 in Center, Texas to parents Paul Remmers and Barbara Jamison Remmers.

Archie was a resident of Dayton for the past 56 years and was previously of East Texas. He was a retired welder and had worked as an inspector. Archie was a member of the VFW in Liberty and former member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing and hunting. Archie loved his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bobby Remmers; his grandson, B.J. Remmers; sister, Lizzie Elmore and brother, Kenneth Westerman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Liz Remmers; his daughter, Rhonda Wolfe and husband Tom; grandchildren, Kandis Remmers, Sara Bartee and husband Todd, Joshua Remmers, and Heather Chapman and husband Colton; brother, Darrell Westerman and wife Sheila; sister, Joyce Ann Webb; great-grandchildren, Taytum White, Brodeigh White, Sophia Gomez, Wyatt Bartee, Gracie Bartee, Valerie Chapman, and Austin Lillard; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Archie’s life will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. Military Honors will be at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

