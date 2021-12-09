Mamie Elliott, age 95, of Livingston, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was born September 15, 1926, in Center, Texas to parents Amos and Martha McSwain who preceded her in death along with her husband, Garland Elliott; son, Jackie Elliott; daughter, Linda Kay Delaney; grandson, Stephen Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ashley Delaney, Garland Ray Delaney “RJ”, and Alonzo Delaney; great-great-granddaughter, Ranley Delaney; three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Elliott was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved everyone and will be missed by all.

Survivors include her children, Donnie Elliott and Carol David; grandchildren, Garland Ray Delaney, Ronald Delaney, Radonna Rosario, Wendy King, Jackie Elliott, Scotty Elliott, Mandy Kay, Kristie Elliott and Brandon Phillips; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Brookside Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

