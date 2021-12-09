Edward Earl Peeler, 43, of Crosby, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 5, 1978, in Houston, Texas, to Connie Lynn Johnson Peeler and the late Edward Mark Peeler.

Edward pursued many interests, some of which included racing, playing the guitar, tattoos, fishing, skydiving and drawing.

Edward was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Connie Peeler of Dayton, Texas; his wife Crystal Peeler of Crosby; his children; Sabrina and Alissa Arteaga and Edward Peeler; his grandchildren Aaliyah, Avery, and Kyle; his sister Zerica Zulpo and husband Jason of Dallas, Texas.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jason Zulpo, Sr., Jason Zulpo, Jr., David Matthews, Jr., Henry Stokes, Robert Stokes, and Billy Long.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 12pm. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Edward’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

