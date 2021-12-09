John Thomas Jones, 83, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born on Friday, November 11, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, to James Earl Jones and Inda Sue Whitley Jones, both of whom have preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Jones and Charles Jones, grandchildren Noah, Silas, and Ava Claudette. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years Barbara Jones; sons, John Jones, Jr., William Jones and wife Deborah, Daniel Jones and wife Heather; sister, Carolyn Bell; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, William, Gary, Tiffany, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ashton Jones, and Peyton, Emmie, and Carter; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Thomas Jones, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

