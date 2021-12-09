LCSO deputies, Pct. 6 Constable’s Office arrest suspects in Plum Grove area for alleged gang activity

A 5-month-long gang and narcotic investigation by Liberty County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Ivan Gonzalez ended earlier Thursday, Dec. 9, in a car chase in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County where a county unit was deliberately rammed by 17-year-old Danny Flores who lives on CR 5210 in that area, authorities say.

No one was injured in this crash but several people were later arrested and several charges are pending. Two 15-year-old boys were also taken into custody who had been in the car that Flores was driving.

According to Deputy Gonzalez, he has been working cases since August where people were exchanging gunfire in the Plum Grove area and recently he was able to obtain four felony warrants on Flores for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Pulling in resources from the LCSO Drug Interdiction Unit and CID as well as the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, a surveillance was established on the residence of Flores on CR 5210. However, it appears Flores saw the team watching his residence and he, along with two 15-year-old juveniles, attempted to outrun all the law enforcement personnel.

At some point in the car chase, Flores deliberately rammed the side of a county unmarked unit and Flores jumped from the car and escaped back to his residence. The LCSO SWAT unit responded and upon entering the residence, arrested Flores and his girl friend without further incident. Narcotics were discovered in the residence and drug charges are being filed at this time, according to a statement from Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor.

According to Deputy Gonzalez, the gunfire over the past several months reportedly was the result of ongoing failure to pay for delivered drugs, resulting in gang activity. Gonzalez further said that various other charges will be filed in this case but the case is still in its initial stages and will be ongoing.

Danny Flores was booked into the Liberty County Jail on the four outstanding felony warrants as was his girlfriend, Yasmin Munoz, while additional charges are being considered for Munoz. Mugshots of the two are not yet available.

