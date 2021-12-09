Skeletal remains found in Dayton

Human skeletal remains were found Thursday, Dec. 9, near FM 1409 and Entzminger Street in Dayton, authorities say.

Dayton police are working with the Texas Rangers to investigate the scene where the remains were found.

Police are unable to make a positive identification at this time. They will be sent to the forensics examiner in Beaumont and then will likely be sent to a DPS crime lab for further investigation.

No other information is available. Updates will be posted as new information warrants.

