Add an ornament, honor a crime victim on ‘Tree of Angels’ at Liberty County Courthouse

The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office is sponsoring its first annual “Tree of Angels,” located on the first floor of the Liberty County Courthouse.

The 12-foot tree, placed where the old north, south, east and west entrances converge, honors crime victims and their family members, law enforcement officers, first responders and military veterans.

“We wanted to honor crime victims specifically and make them feel supported. A lot of victims, at this point, feel forgotten,” said District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness. “When I took office, a lot of cases had not moved a lot because of the pandemic. The wheels of justice always turn slowly but even more so during a pandemic.”

The tree currently is sparsely decorated, which is why the DA’s Office is asking members of the community to add their own ornaments.

“Just come and put your ornament on the tree. My office will help in any way we can. We plan to use the same ornaments next year and add more,” she said.

If you wish, you can add the name of your loved one on the ornament. The ornaments will not be returned, but will be stored for next year’s tree, so please be sure your ornament is not of sentimental value.

The courthouse is located at 1923 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty, and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please contact the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office with any questions at 936-336-4609.

