Liberty County Historical Commission hosting pop-up exhibits

The Liberty County Historical Commission Special Projects and Events Committee has been working on a series of “Pop-Up” Exhibits focusing on early history in the county.

The exhibits will travel throughout the county and be displayed in libraries, civic centers, schools and other public venues for all to enjoy, according to Commission Chair Linda Jamison.

The first exhibit is “Early Agriculture in Liberty County” and is on display currently at Austin Memorial Library, 220 S. Bonham, in Cleveland. Please stop by and enjoy before the exhibit moves to another area in our county.

Pop-up displays are being coordinated by the Liberty County Historical Commission. They will highlight interesting parts of Liberty County’s history.

The display will then move on to Tarkington, Hardin, Devers, Liberty and Dayton.

If you have an interest in having one of the history “Pop-Ups” displayed in your community, email: lchc318@gmail.com.

Here are a few other highlights of the Commission’s projects in 2021:

