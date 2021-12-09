Winners of Country Christmas parade announced

Liberty’s Country Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 7, drew hundreds of people to downtown Liberty to see the floats and walking entries that made up the parade.

Close to six dozen entries took part in the parade. Of those, three winners were selected in the categories of Best Walking, Best Riding and Best Float.

Best Walking went to Liberty-based Immaculate Conception Catholic Church’s Danza De Los Viejitos. Translated to “Dance of the Old Men,” the dance is a traditional folk dance that was started in Michoacan, Mexico.

The dancers in the group are Mexican attire – with the men wearing straw hats and serapes (Mexican blankets).

Best Riding went to Cowboy’s Ready Mix of Wallisville. The barrel of the truck had a world map and lights were placed to outline the vehicle.

Best Float went to Stormi’s Cheer Studio, which featured a bright pink color scheme and had many of the studio’s students participating.

The Country Christmas parade is organized each year by the City of Liberty and the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.

