Smith running for Liberty County JP 2

Pamela Smith of Hull is announcing her candidacy as a Republican candidate for the position of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace for Liberty County.

This comes as no surprise to those that know her, as she is a fair-minded person who embodies the concepts of truth and equality,” according to her announcement.

“The citizens of Liberty County deserve to be treated fairly and with respect in all situations, especially at times such as a death in the family or while in court for minor offenses such as a JP will handle,” Smith said.

Smith currently is the only Republican candidate signed up for the position. If she wins the Republican primary election in March, she will face off against Democratic incumbent Ronnie Davis in the general election in November 2022.

For more information on Smith, follow her on Facebook, send email to pamsmithforJP2@yahoo.com or call 936-536-1093.

