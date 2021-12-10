Micheal Eugene Davis, 70, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born on Saturday, October 20, 1951, in Corning, Arkansas to George Owen Baxter Davis and Helen Virginia (Householder) Davis, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Mike was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathryn Davis, children, Jay Lynn “BJay” Green and Joe “Scooter” Jones.

Left to cherish his memory is his uncle, Larry Householder; brothers, Jerry Davis and wife Paula, Pat Davis and wife Vivian, Jeff Davis and wife Shelly, Terry Davis and wife Michelle; sister, Kim Williamson and husband Paul; sister-in-law, Sandra Gardener; several grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

