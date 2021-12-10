On February 22, 1950, the world was introduced to Roger Dale Boutte. He grew up on a dairy farm in Patterson, Louisiana, where he learned a strong work ethic that would serve him well in his life. In 1974, he moved to Texas with some of his brothers and began working as a longshoreman. A year later, he met the love of his life, Lucy. Between the two of them, they had 5 boys: Joseph, Jerome, Kevin, Wendell, and Roger. They married in 1975, and soon after, they welcomed their daughter, Rachel, to their crew of boys. They lived in Raywood for the next 20 years where they raised their family.

Dale was a longstanding, committed member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he volunteered for the annual bazaar and church dances. He was also the proud owner of Dale’s Tire Service for many years, which gave him the opportunity to serve many businesses in the area.

After Lucy’s death, he moved to Crosby, and later Channelview, where he worked and lived with his two brothers, Sammy and Dan. Dale always took the time to enjoy life by going on cruises with family and friends, and he also liked taking out time for a little fishing and an occasional trip to the casino. In Channelview, he was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where he took great pride in serving others through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul kitchen. He volunteered there doing everything from planning menus to cooking and serving meals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ann Boutte; son, Wendell Thibodeaux; granddaughters Linda Thibodeaux and Asja Mallett, parents, Abraham and Agnes Boutte. Siblings: Amos Boutte, Wilson Boutte, Abraham Boutte, Jr., Larry Boutte, Ashton Boutte, Audrey Jeanminette, and Mary Louviere.

Dale Boutte passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the age of 71. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dale is survived by his siblings, Dan Boutte, Diane Bryant, Tony Boutte, Sr., and Sammy Boutte, Sr.; his children, Rachel Moye, Roger Boutte and wife Ramona, Joseph Thibodeaux and wife Terri, Jerome Thibodeaux, and Kevin Thibodeaux; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160, Raywood, Texas. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:00am with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

