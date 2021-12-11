Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2021:
- Ellis-Latham, Alex Wayne – Possession of Marijuana
- Tanner, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Doty, Isac Dominik – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Edwards, Jami Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Flores, Danny Nolberto – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (four counts)
- Munoz, Yasmin Mya – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Soto, Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Terry, Shelby Wade – Fleeing Police Officer
- Buchanan, Adrian – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Crockett, Micheal Paul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Morgan, Michaela Nichole – Accident Involving Damage
- Jones, Boyd Arlen – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Delgado, Cesar Adrian – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person (no mugshot)
- Huerta, George Jr. – Speeding and Possession of Marijuana
- Seward, Tyler Lee – Theft of Service