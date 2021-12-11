Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2021:

Ellis-Latham, Alex Wayne – Possession of Marijuana

Tanner, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Doty, Isac Dominik – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Edwards, Jami Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Flores, Danny Nolberto – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (four counts)

Munoz, Yasmin Mya – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Soto, Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Terry, Shelby Wade – Fleeing Police Officer

Buchanan, Adrian – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Evading Arrest or Detention

Crockett, Micheal Paul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Morgan, Michaela Nichole – Accident Involving Damage

Jones, Boyd Arlen – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Delgado, Cesar Adrian – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person (no mugshot)

Huerta, George Jr. – Speeding and Possession of Marijuana

Seward, Tyler Lee – Theft of Service

Buchanan, Adrian

Crockett, Micheal Paul

Doty, Isac Dominik

Edwards, Jami Nicole

Ellis-Latham, Alex Wayne

Flores, Danny Nolberto

Huerta, George Jr.

Munoz, Yasmin Mya

Seward, Tyler Lee

Soto, Richard

Terry, Shelby Wade

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

