Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2021:

  • Ellis-Latham, Alex Wayne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Tanner, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Doty, Isac Dominik – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Edwards, Jami Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Flores, Danny Nolberto – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (four counts)
  • Munoz, Yasmin Mya – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Soto, Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Terry, Shelby Wade – Fleeing Police Officer
  • Buchanan, Adrian – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Crockett, Micheal Paul – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Morgan, Michaela Nichole – Accident Involving Damage
  • Jones, Boyd Arlen – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Delgado, Cesar Adrian – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person (no mugshot)
  • Huerta, George Jr. – Speeding and Possession of Marijuana
  • Seward, Tyler Lee – Theft of Service
