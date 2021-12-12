Jeremy Bruce Spurgeon, 32, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home, in Baytown. He was born on December 22, 1988, in Baytown to Robert and Becky Tanton Laird. Jeremy graduated from East Chambers High School, the class of 2007. In 2008, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he worked as an electrician and served with fire and rescue. During his time with the USCG, Jeremy was stationed in Miami, Galveston, and Seattle. On July 2, 2017, he was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard.

Jeremey was a loving son, brother, father, cousin, uncle, companion, and friend to many. He had a personality like no other and was often stubborn, funny, unpredictable, yet very giving. Jeremy was a prankster and he truly found joy in terrorizing his sisters whenever he could. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jeremy pursued many interests, some of which included gaming, working on vehicles, and reading. He especially enjoyed reading fantasy novel series such as Harry Potter, Mistborn, and The Wheel of Time. Jeremy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to swim, riding ATVs and motorcycles. He had a passion for music (anything but pop-country) and his eclectic taste for music was truly commendable. Jeremy’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, friends, and fur babies.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Henry Lee and Gladys Rockman Tanton; and his paternal grandmother Lois Marie Spurgeon. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents Robert and Becky Laird of Hankamer; his children Hayley Brooke Spurgeon, Hunter Nolan Spurgeon and Hayden James Spurgeon, all of Miami; his sisters Kandy Ann Perry and husband Donnie of Hankamer and Savanna Brook Sanders of Hankamer; his companion Makenzie Simpson of Baytown; his nieces Bailey Ann Thompson and Madeline Jolie Sweeten; his nephew Brian Decota Sweeten; his great-niece Oakley Paige Cochran; his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; his beloved four-legged companion Perrin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Jeremy’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the honorable and funny man that he was. His cremated remains will be scattered at sea by the United States Coast Guard at a later date.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

