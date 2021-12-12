WWJH band students named to All-Region

Members of the Woodrow Wilson Junior High Band in Dayton attended the Region 10 All-Region band auditions on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Lumberton High School. A record-breaking 28 students earned positions as top-musicians in the all-region bands.
The competition included students from Nederland, Port-Neches Groves, Vidor, Bridge City, Little-Cypress Mauriceville, Beaumont and Port Arthur schools.
The following students will be participating in the all-region clinic/concert on Jan. 14 and 15 at Nederland High School:
- Bridges, Alani
- Briggs, Joseph
- Brown, McKinly
- Chevallier, William
- Cisneros, Bertha
- Coll, Santiago
- Garcia, Ashton
- Gonzalez, Hector
- Gonzalez, Jose
- Harpster, Eli
- Headrick, Cassidy
- Iturralde, Christina
- Kopecky, Alex
- Magana, Abel
- Martinez, Jennifer
- McClosky, Ian
- Navarro, Ricardo
- Nieto, Jocelyn
- Olvera, Karisma
- Renteria, Jocelyn
- Rivera, Jimmy
- Rodriguez, Asael
- Rodriguez, Tania
- Ruiz, Gama
- Smith, Jacob
- Valdez, Max
- Wood, Landon
- Zamarripa, Claudette