WWJH band students named to All-Region

Twenty-eight Woodrow Wilson Junior High School band members have been picked for the All-Region Band.

Members of the Woodrow Wilson Junior High Band in Dayton attended the Region 10 All-Region band auditions on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Lumberton High School.  A record-breaking 28 students earned positions as top-musicians in the all-region bands.  

The competition included students from Nederland, Port-Neches Groves, Vidor, Bridge City, Little-Cypress Mauriceville, Beaumont and Port Arthur schools.  

The following students will be participating in the all-region clinic/concert on Jan. 14 and 15 at Nederland High School: 

  • Bridges, Alani
  • Briggs, Joseph
  • Brown, McKinly
  • Chevallier, William
  • Cisneros, Bertha
  • Coll, Santiago
  • Garcia, Ashton
  • Gonzalez, Hector

  • Gonzalez, Jose
  • Harpster, Eli
  • Headrick, Cassidy
  • Iturralde, Christina
  • Kopecky, Alex
  • Magana, Abel
  • Martinez, Jennifer
  • McClosky, Ian
  • Navarro, Ricardo

  • Nieto, Jocelyn
  • Olvera, Karisma
  • Renteria, Jocelyn
  • Rivera, Jimmy
  • Rodriguez, Asael
  • Rodriguez, Tania
  • Ruiz, Gama
  • Smith, Jacob
  • Valdez, Max
  • Wood, Landon
  • Zamarripa, Claudette

