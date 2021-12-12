WWJH band students named to All-Region

Members of the Woodrow Wilson Junior High Band in Dayton attended the Region 10 All-Region band auditions on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Lumberton High School. A record-breaking 28 students earned positions as top-musicians in the all-region bands.

The competition included students from Nederland, Port-Neches Groves, Vidor, Bridge City, Little-Cypress Mauriceville, Beaumont and Port Arthur schools.

The following students will be participating in the all-region clinic/concert on Jan. 14 and 15 at Nederland High School:

Bridges, Alani

Briggs, Joseph

Brown, McKinly

Chevallier, William

Cisneros, Bertha

Coll, Santiago

Garcia, Ashton

Gonzalez, Hector

Gonzalez, Jose

Harpster, Eli

Headrick, Cassidy

Iturralde, Christina

Kopecky, Alex

Magana, Abel

Martinez, Jennifer

McClosky, Ian

Navarro, Ricardo

Nieto, Jocelyn

Olvera, Karisma

Renteria, Jocelyn

Rivera, Jimmy

Rodriguez, Asael

Rodriguez, Tania

Ruiz, Gama

Smith, Jacob

Valdez, Max

Wood, Landon

Zamarripa, Claudette

