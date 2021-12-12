Elementary students deck the halls of Dayton ISD administration office

Students from each of the elementary campuses in Dayton had the opportunity last week to decorate two of the administrative offices in Dayton.

Students from Kimmie Brown and Dr. E.R. Richter elementary helped to decorate the Dayton ISD Administration office while students from Stephen F Austin decorated the Hayman building. All of the students heard the story “Twas the Night Before Christmas – In Texas, That Is.”

The students and the staff had a great time singing some Christmas songs and then the kiddos were given cookies. All of the kids had a great time as did the administrators that were on hand to help the students.







