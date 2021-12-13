Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 11, 2021:

Richardson, David – Driving While License Invalid, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Alexander, William Shane – Hunting Without Landowner Consent

Mosley, Justin Wayne – Assault/Family Violence and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Galloway, Jessica Rose – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robinett, Cassey Evette – Public Intoxication

