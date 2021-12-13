Man killed in industrial accident near Hardin

Update: The circumstances of the death have changed since the original report this morning.

An industrial accident near Hardin has claimed one life. The accident was reported to authorities around 10:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Martin Marietta Sand Pit, located on the 600 block of CR 2095.

According to authorities, the man died after being run over by his own 18-wheeler. He was getting out of his vehicle to assist a driver in front of him. He had gone to tell the other driver about his taillight being out and forgot to set his air brakes.

The truck rolled forward, crushing him.

The deceased man was a truck driver who was picking up a load at the sand pit.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish was called to the scene to make the pronouncement of death. No autopsy was ordered due to the manner of death.

