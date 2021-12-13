Belt running for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace

Veteran peace officer Jimmy Belt is entering the race for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace. He has signed up to run in the Republican primary in March 2022. If he secures the contested race in the Republican primary, he will vie in November against the Democratic incumbent.

Belt is a lifelong resident of Pct. 2 and has lived in the Daisetta community for more than 61 years. He has been married to his wife, Joan, for 42 years, and together they have two children who are both graduates of Hull-Daisetta High School.

In 1978 at the age of 18, Belt was hired as police chief for the Hull-Daisetta community. The late Sheriff CL “Buck” Echols hired Belt as a deputy and he later was promoted to detective in the Criminal Investigative Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

In 2000, Belt was elected as Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable and served until early 2006 when he was appointed as Special Texas Ranger to investigate criminal activity and complaints within the farming and ranching industry. His present duty station is Liberty County and includes 11 additional surrounding counties.

For 20 years of his career, Belt was involved with School Law, working with the attendance program as a truant officer and providing security duties at school functions and events for the Hull-Daisetta and Devers independent school districts. He has served multiple terms as a school board member for Hull-Daisetta ISD and on various boards and committees within the community.

“As the elected constable for Pct. 2, I was responsible for working with and assisting the Justice Court with civil Issues, actions, and complaints. Some of which included civil cases of controversy, Landlord/Tennant disputes, and assistance with the Court on Inquest. Other duties were to bailiff traffic court and other class C misdemeanor cases,” said Belt.

At present, he has 43 years of law enforcement experience serving the people of Pct. 2 and Liberty County.

“After much thought, consideration, and soul searching, I desire to retire my service from Law Enforcement to return and work full time for the people of Pct. 2 in the capacity of your Justice of the Peace,” Belt said. “I am humbly asking for your support and vote on March 1, 2022, to be Justice of the Peace for Pct. 2. If elected, working together with the constituents as justice of the peace, we can begin a fresh start in a vision of professionalism and respect that will result in equal representation and fairness for everyone, including those who come before the office and court. The justice of the peace if the legal jurisdiction closest to the average citizen.”

To contact Belt, send an email to jimmy_belt@yahoo.com.

