Whataburger customers contribute $16K for Toys for Tots

Customers who dine at any of the nine Whataburger locations in and around Liberty County generously raised $16,391 to help provide Christmas presents for children in need.

On Monday, Dec. 13, at the Cleveland Whataburger location, Burgerworks, Texas, LLC representative Darwin Davis presented a check to Pastor Tony Pena with Faith Family Church in Baytown. Pena is one of the organizers for the Toys for Tots Baytown chapter that distributes toys to children in East Harris and Chambers counties.

Pena said the money will be put to good use to provide presents for children ages 0 to 12. Burgerworks, Texas, LLC has contributed to the mission for the last three to four years. Last year, funds raised exceeded $18,000.

Of the nine Whataburger locations that make up the Burgerworks, Texas, LLC franchise, the Cleveland restaurant raised the most money – in excess of $4,400 – with Cleveland restaurant employee Wayne Pickett generating more than $1,200 in donations. Coming in second place are Cheryl Semien in the Liberty restaurant and Nessa Bost in the Cleveland restaurant with each singlehandedly raising more than $900. All of the employees were rewarded with Walmart gift cards.

Burgerworks, Texas, LLC currently has nine locations scattered across Southeast Texas. They are located in Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston, Orange, Groves, Winnie, Bridge City and Nederland. Two are located in Orange, Texas.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, if all goes as planned, Burgerworks, Texas LLC will open its 10th Whataburger location – this one in Dayton. Plans call for the restaurant to open at 11 a.m.

“If something comes up and we have to delay the opening, then we would do it the next week,” said Davis.

Darwin Davis (left), the marketing coordinator for Burgerworks, Texas, Inc., presents a check for $16,391 to Toys for Tots representative Tony Pena, who is also a pastor for Faith Family Church in Baytown. The money will be used to provide Christmas presents to children in need.

