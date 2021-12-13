Tarkington couple earns community award for support of TISD Education Foundation

Congratulations to Susan Wood-Rollins and Jimmy Rollins, the 2021 recipients of the Tarkington Commitment to Education: Community Award.

The winners are selected by the Tarkington ISD School Board, with the award presented jointly with the Tarkington Student Foundation.

Susan and Jimmy have been staunch supporters of Tarkington schools and students for many years and more recently by hosting the M Club’s Annual Crawfish Boil since 2017.

The M Club has raised more than $437,000 since its founding in 2015 by Tom Johnson to support the Foundation in providing scholarships for all Tarkington graduates pursuing education beyond high school.

The Sixth Annual M Club Crawfish Boil is set for Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Tarkington ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Marc Keith are pictured with Jimmy and Susan Rollins after the couple received an award for their support of the Tarkington ISD Education Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

