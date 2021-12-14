Samuel “Sam” Sanders, 61, of Dayton passed away December 7, 2021 in Dayton. Sam was born September 10,1960 in Palestine, Texas to parents, Carl Sanders, Sr. and Betty Jones Sanders.

Sam lived in Dayton most his life and was a former resident of Moss Hill. He was a graduate from Dayton High School class of 1979. Sam was a machine operator by trade. He enjoyed the outdoors, video games and model planes.

Sam was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Lauren Brooke Sanders; and companion, Charlotte Wren.

Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Joshua Sanders; grandchild, Riley Jane Burnett; brother, Carl Sanders, Jr. and wife Evelyn. Also, he leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Samuel Sanders will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Palms Cemetery in Dayton.

