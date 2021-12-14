Dorman “Buddy” Ray Lloyd, 92, of Hull, Texas passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born August 23,1929 in Hull, Texas to parents Gaston Samuel Lloyd and Abbie Doucette Lloyd who preceded him in death along with his wife Annie “Boots” Lloyd; and his siblings Mary Lou LeNormand, Tessie Neely, and David Lloyd.

Buddy was a simple, quiet man who loved hard and was fiercely independent and strong. He loved his wife ‘Boots’, “His Little Darlin”, and family dearly and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Buddy is survived by his sisters Lillie Muriel Johnson and Wilma Lee Sturrock; his brothers Billy Lloyd and Joe Lloyd along with 17 loved nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service for Buddy 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas officiated by Paul Wayne Fregia.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or your local church.

