Jorge Alberto Pecero, 37, of Livingston, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born on Monday, January 30, 1984, in Madero, Tamaulipas.

Jorge was preceded in death by his son, William Gregory Pecero, mother-in-law, Dorothy Robinson, cousin, Daisy Arredondo, grandparents, Alfonso Berman, Camilo Pecero, uncle, Ismael Pecero, and aunt, Guadalupe Pecero.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 19 years, Tiffney Pecero; children, Jorge Pecero, Jr. and Za’ Mirajh Pecero; parents, Gregorio Pecero Gomez and Maria (Berman) Pecero; brother, Edgar Pecero and wife Kristen; sister, Liham White and husband Keyon; nieces and nephews, Mia White, Eli Pecero, Logan White, Noah Pecero, Avery Pecero, Kionte Card, Jaden Card, Jordan Brackett, Chloe Brackett, Nygera Lee, Nigel Magee, and Adelin Grace Card; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jorge will be held at First Assembly of God in Livingston on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment for Jorge will immediately follow at Pebbles Cemetery. Pastor Chis Borden officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Alex Robinson, Jerry Menindez, Edgar Pecero, Daniel Pecero, Jermaine Brackett, and Alejandro Cazares Pecero.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

