The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2021:

Zaruba, Stephanie Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Ruby, Jeffrey Lance – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davies, Martin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Davies, Martin

Ruby, Jeffrey Lance

Zaruba, Stephanie Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook