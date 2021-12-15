Burleigh named interim Dayton police chief

Shane Burleigh is the new interim police chief for the City of Dayton. He was chosen at a special-called Dayton City Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Burleigh is replacing outgoing Police Chief and Deputy City Manager Robert Vine, who is leaving law enforcement to accept a job in city management in Paris, Texas.

Burleigh is a veteran peace officer with 25 years of experience. He has 15 years of service to Dayton Police Department and served as lieutenant and spokesperson for the department prior to his appointment as interim chief.

He is married to Tammy Alexander, the human resources director for the City of Dayton. Together, they have two sons, Terry and Ian.

As he will be quite busy in the coming weeks in his new role, the City is allowing Burleigh to roll over his unused vacation time to next year with the stipulation that it must be used by March 31, 2022.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck thanked Vine for his three years of service.

Dayton Police Department employees pose for a final photo with Police Chief Robert Vine before he departs for a job in Paris, Texas. He served as police chief and deputy city manager in Dayton for three years.

“It’s been an honor to have you as our police chief,” Wadzeck said. “Chief, we wish you only the best. We are going to miss you.”

Vine was also given a token of appreciation from the Dayton Community Development Corporation for his guidance over the last few months as the DCDC transitioned through a change in leadership.

“We very much appreciate your dedication to our city and the way you have helped us in the last few months,” said DCDC Board President Tonya Smikal.

The Dec. 15 meeting was also the last for interim City Manager David Willard, who will be leaving for a new interim post elsewhere. The new city manager, Steve Floyd, was present for the meeting and is expected to officially start on Jan. 4, 2022.

DCDC Board President Tonya Smikal and DCDC Economic Development Coordinator Tera Aguero present outgoing Dayton Police Chief Robert Vine with a token of appreciation for his helping the DCDC board through a recent transition period.

