The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on Dec. 13, 2021:

Fisher, Patrick R. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence

Petermann, Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Robbery

Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Assault/Family Violence

Bogany, Ansley Oshan

Bradford, Undrey Ramone III

Fisher, Patrick R.

Petermann, Christian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook