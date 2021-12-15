Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2021:

Trichell, Curtis Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Whitmire, David Glenn – Hold for Hardin County-Assault/Family Violence

Summers, Ava Marie – Public Intoxication

Durisseau, Heather – Sexual Assault

Walker, Kedrick Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Hayhurst, Bradley Steven – Deadly Conduct

Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Knudsen, Justin Lee – Hold for Kaufman County-Criminal Mischief

Thornton, Matthew Allen – Bond Revocation-Sexual Assault of a Child

Henderson, Jordan Keith – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana

Willmore-Grice, Patricia – Disorderly Conduct

Wiesner, Victor – Harassment

