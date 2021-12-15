Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2021:

  • Trichell, Curtis Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Whitmire, David Glenn – Hold for Hardin County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Summers, Ava Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Durisseau, Heather – Sexual Assault
  • Walker, Kedrick Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Hayhurst, Bradley Steven – Deadly Conduct
  • Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Knudsen, Justin Lee – Hold for Kaufman County-Criminal Mischief
  • Thornton, Matthew Allen – Bond Revocation-Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Henderson, Jordan Keith – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana
  • Willmore-Grice, Patricia – Disorderly Conduct
  • Wiesner, Victor – Harassment
  • Durisseau, Hester
  • Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth
  • Hayhurst, Bradley Steven
  • Henderson, Jordan Keith
  • Knudsen, Justin Lee
  • Summers, Ava Marie
  • Thornton, Matthew Allen
  • Trichell, Curtis Lee
  • Walker, Kedrick Dewayne
  • Whitmire, David Glenn
  • Wiesner, Victor Van III
  • Willmore-Grice, Patricia

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.