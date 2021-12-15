Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2021:
- Trichell, Curtis Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Whitmire, David Glenn – Hold for Hardin County-Assault/Family Violence
- Summers, Ava Marie – Public Intoxication
- Durisseau, Heather – Sexual Assault
- Walker, Kedrick Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Hayhurst, Bradley Steven – Deadly Conduct
- Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Knudsen, Justin Lee – Hold for Kaufman County-Criminal Mischief
- Thornton, Matthew Allen – Bond Revocation-Sexual Assault of a Child
- Henderson, Jordan Keith – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana
- Willmore-Grice, Patricia – Disorderly Conduct
- Wiesner, Victor – Harassment