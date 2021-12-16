Marjorie Lea Beane, age 98, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born November 9, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Lincoln and Lila May Hagerty who preceded her in death along with her husband, Donald Beane; grandson, Devin Custer; brothers, Richard Philip Hagerty and Raymond L. Hagerty.

Marge was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Although she has gone to be with the angels she will be greatly missed by all and will remain in our hearts forever.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Beane, and Tracie Custer and husband Ron; sister, Lois Lindgren; grandchildren, Noelle Beane, Samantha Beane, and Stephanie Beane; 3 great-grandchildren; and so many other cherished family members and treasured friends throughout the years.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Earthman Resthaven, Houston, Texas.

