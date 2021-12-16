Paul Rudolph “Shorty” Damek, 80, of Dayton, Texas, died December 12, 2021, at Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation and Health Care.

He was born February 12, 1941, in Dayton, Texas to John Damek, Sr. and Mary Graeff Damek. Paul was the youngest of 10 children.

Paul attended Dayton High School graduating in 1959. After graduation, he stayed at home to help his mom and dad with their cattle. On February 1, 1964, he was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana and trained as a medic. Mr. Damek had his hands full taking care of the babies born at the base.

The Army was the best thing that ever happened to him. He was thankful for serving his country. Paul was a true patriot. On February 1, 1966, he was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of SP4.

On June 2, 1966, Paul went to work for Greif Corporation in LaPorte, Texas, where he worked as a chief leadman for 41 years and 5 months. He retired on November 30, 2007. Paul resided in Pasadena, Texas until he returned to Dayton on April 22, 2008.

He enjoyed watching football and listening to classic country music. He enjoyed visiting with family members and was always giving a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He never met a stranger and always enjoyed chatting with anyone he met in the stores around town. Paul loved dogs and every dog that crossed his path knew it. He was a very loving brother.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, John Damek, Sr. and mother, Mary Graeff Damek; brothers, Charlie Damek, John Damek, Jr., Robert Damek, James “Buster” Damek; sisters, Mary Lena “Margie” Tucker and Doris Alston. His is survived by brothers, Oliver “Sonny” Damek and wife, Eleanor, Herman Damek and wife, Theresa and sister, Ollie Davis and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Damek will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, the Gary Sinise Foundation or any Veteran’s Charity.

