Helen Jewel Michael, 78, of Magnolia, TX passed away her residence on December 4, 2021. Mrs. Michael was born on March 27, 1943, to the late Joseph Wilson and Allie Wilson in Houston, TX. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Michael is preceded in death by her parents; her son, John Cook; brother, Jerry Wilson and wife, Anna Beth Wilson; close friend, Joyce Swain; sister, JoAnn Bromley; niece, Donna Loper; nephews, Ben Belton and Ron Bromley Jr.; and great-nephew, Cole Harrell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas Michael of Magnolia, Tx; sons, Joseph & April Cook of Dayton, TX, Jerry and Janet Cook of Manvel, TX, Robert and Mally Cook of Montgomery, TX, and Dalton and Rise Bone of Pearland, TX; daughter, Julie Cook, and partner, Julie Birner of Magnolia, TX; daughter in law, Carmel Cook of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Taylor and Rudy, Lauren, Josh, and Amber Cook, Adam, Alexis, and Bronson Cashiola, Garrett Cook, Lacey, and Drew Kutz, Emily Cook, Zack Bone, Jarrod Bone, and Presley Bone; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kinley, Kaysen, Kendall, Chaney, Gentry, and River James; and a host of loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, Tx. with Pastor Carl Cormier officiating. A gathering of family and friends will also be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service.

