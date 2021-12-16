Lois Laraine Whalen, 64, of Liberty, TX passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Whalen was born on March 1, 1957 to the late Johnnie William Deniis and Delores Gatreaux in Houma LA. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Whalen is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Mike Whalen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her spouse, David Rollins; sons, Cameron Hartman of Tikki Island, Edward Whalen and wife, Ashley of Loranger, LA, and Bardley and wife, Rachel; daughters, McKenah Whalen of Hardin, Tx, Heather Strickland and husband Joel of Tomball, TX, Mandy Rollins, and Terase Rollins and fiance Cliff Bishop; grandchildren, Kylie Strickland, Joshua Strickland, Autumn Whalen, Brian Whalen, Zander Whalen, Auston, JJ Rollins, Hailey, Destanee Rollins, and Kiklem Wayne; and a host of loving family and friends.

